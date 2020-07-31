Whether You Agree With Ryan Or Not, Malta Seriously Needs To Discuss Migration And Integration

There are two stark ways of looking at the migration issue in Malta. But instead of trying to find the common ground, we often find ourselves attacking or silencing one another, making a much-needed conversation increasingly difficult and taboo. As Maltese Black Lives Matter activists raise much-needed awareness over the experiences of ostracised and abused black people in Malta, more Maltese are feeling ignored than ever. The world experienced a wake-up call recently when it came to the inequality that black people in many first and second world countries live with every day, and have lived with all their lives. Even in Malta, black Maltese people openly spoke about the racist abuse they’ve experienced their whole lives. And when it comes to migrants fleeing war zones or looking for a better life, it goes without saying that Malta has a clear duty to save any human being in peril, no matter the situation on the island. Leaving boatloads of people floating in the sea without any food, water or fuel is never something we can have on our conscience, as frustrating as it seems to be for a segment of the Maltese population. However, that empathy we feel for migrants must also be shared with Maltese people who are feeling more disenfranchised than ever.

Amidst an economic downturn and an ongoing global pandemic that won’t seem to go away, people in Malta are more on edge than ever. Men and women are worried about their families’ safety, the security of their finances and the future of the island. A recent survey found that immigration was the top concern among the Maltese public, more than COVID-19 – yet the only ‘debate’ found on the island regarding migration invariably ends with people taking radically opposing sides, throwing mud at each other and trying to simplify each other’s arguments – either by dismissing all migration concerns as racism or by dismissing any pro-migration stances as the result of some neoliberal agenda. And this week, some of this tension came to the forefront in the form of a 17-minute viral video filmed by an angry man in his car. Most of what Ryan Fenech said was condemnable. Tarring an entire race for the actions of one individual is both incorrect and illogical. Being emotional after finding out your parents were attacked is understandable; threatening mass violence against an entire community is not. It’s very worrying that a man who is genuinely scared for his family’s safety is so overcome by fear, anxiety and desperation that he ends up targeting an entire race while beating his chest and shouting violent threats. And the fact that this video got so much more national attention than a suspected gangland shooting that left one Maltese youth dead speaks volumes of the nation. However, nearly 5,000 people shared the video, including government officials and other prominent Maltese personalities. It racked up nearly 200,000 views – and it would be nonsensical to say that every single one of those viewers is a numbskull racist.