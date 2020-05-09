SURVEY: Malta’s Non-Essential Retail Shops Have Started Reopening… But What Do You Make Of It All?

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two months into a quasi-lockdown that saw a whole lot of cancellations and closures all around the island, Malta started cautiously reopening its non-essential retail stores this week. But what are your thoughts on this, and can the whole system be made even more efficient?

Lovin Malta has collaborated with Onest Data to gauge the nation’s sentiments on the island’s reopening and relaxing of certain COVID-19 measures, particularly the ones related to shopping.

Whether you’re a business owner or a consumer, whether you’ve already been out to shop this week or have decided to wait a bit longer, and whether you’d gladly wait behind a queue outside the store or would impatiently go find another one, we’re giving you the opportunity to share with us your thoughts on the matter.

This survey is anonymous and we will not ask for your name or email address.

If the survey does not appear below, click on this link to begin.

