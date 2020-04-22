SURVEY: Have You Become An Online Shopping Pro? Share Your Thoughts On Malta’s E-Commerce Offerings

د . إAEDSRر . س

As people in Malta and around the world stay indoors to battle COVID-19, online shopping seems to be soaring in popularity.

But are Maltese consumers getting what they want? Are any sectors underserved? Are prices problematic? Are delivery times being respected?

We want to hear from you about your experiences navigating Malta’s e-commerce offerings.

Just fill in the survey below to let us know what you think.

If you’re doing this on mobile, please click here. 

 

