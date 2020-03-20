SURVEY: Share Your Workplace’s Experience: How Is Coronavirus Affecting Income And Jobs?

Has your business been forced to close down? Have people already been laid off? How long do you think this economic downturn is going to last?

Whether you are an employer or an employee, this is your chance to have your say and share your experience. Take the survey below to help paint a real picture of the situation on the ground in Malta and give your opinions on the government measures proposed so far to stimulate the economy.

Your answers will remain anonymous but will be used to analyse the country’s situation.

If you have a particularly interesting story, feel free to email us on hello@lovinmalta.com or inbox us on our Facebook page.

If you’re on mobile, click this link to take the survey.