WATCH: Savage! The Boys Roast Each Other In A Battle To Crown Malta’s ‘Top Tik Talker’

Tens of thousands of years ago, when early man was venturing out into the wilderness, one person discovered fire and mocked the others for it. Rumour has it that’s when banter all kicked off. Malta’s TikTok celeb ensemble The Boys took to their favourite platform last night to find out who among them possesses the true alpha male gene… in a classic couple of rounds of roasting, of course. Two by two, The Boys ripped into each other, leaving fellow member Ashley to take it all in from the sidelines. Daniel’s topless antics, Xiki not being able to understand a roast in English, Melvin’s smaller frame, Luke Lyttleton’s obvious surname dig… everything was laid to bare in the short-but-savage TikTok roasts.

Soon enough, the scene was set for the ‘Battle of the Ages’: James Ryder vs Max Vassallo The two comedy geniuses did not take long to go hard on each other. Ryder’s Sliema poshery, Max looking like Aladdin if all three of Aladdin’s wishes were Big Macs, and each other’s fashion sense… it’s amazing how many roasts you can squeeze in during a short TikTok. Uploaded overnight, the three clips have already amassed a total of over 20,000 views.

The ‘Top Tik Talker’ roast basttle was actually coordinated by Luca Lorenzo, who hosts the Tek Tek Tok and the all-important vote. In fact, it was during last night’s episode of Tek Tek Tok that The Boys’ Ashley offered his own feedback on each roast and revealed who he thinks should win. As it stands, ix-Xiki and Max are fighting for the top spot with Ryder hot on their tails, but in the meantime, you can still vote on who you think deserves the top spot right here!