WATCH: Maltese Man’s Hilariously Accurate ‘Keeping Fit From Home’ TikTok Will Make Your Day

Standing crunches, push-up challenges and intensive yoga sessions? Yeah, I don’t know about you, but I’m not really spending my extended time indoors getting my fifth and sixth pecs looking particularly sharp. And it looks like I’m not alone.

“Keeping fit from home during COVID-19 time,” a self-proclaimed “energised” Clayton Brincat announced on Facebook earlier last weekend, sharing a TikTok video of himself. On the right, a Spanish fitness instructor is going at it at full speed.

But while it initially looks like it’s going to be another one of those “let’s follow this workout routine together and allow me to show you just how fit I’ve been getting” videos, the clip quickly turns the complete opposite direction, as Clayton just watches on, munching on a bowl of delicious (and probably super fattening) grub. Are those French fries? I’m getting hungry just watching.

The video goes from relatable and amusing to pure hilarious, though, when the fitness instructor rushes all the way up to the camera to tell people to smile through the sweat. Clayton’s reply? Don’t worry; he’s already beaming through a full mouth.

A couple of head bobbings later, and we’ve got our hands on an absolute winner.

Attracting thousands of people, hundreds of comments a couple of dozen shares, Clayton’s video quickly viral.

“Some positivity and good sense of humour in this difficult time,” Brincat later clarified, thanking everyone for the immense positive feedback. “Keep in mind these three things: #KeepSafe, #StayIndoors and #KeepFit.”

I’ll keep you posted on that third one there, Clayt.

Tag someone who’s literally doing this right now