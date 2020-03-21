WATCH: Kingswell’s Back! Malta’s Viral Video Hero Returns For A Song About… The Virus, Of Course

Coronavirus this, quarantine that. Is anyone out there getting a little fed up of this new routine? Well, you’ll be pleased to know you’re not alone… and you’ve even got Malta’s OG viral video master on your side.

Daniel Dean Kingswell, the young YouTubing phenomenon behind everything from those glorious EZ product parodies to the lost but never forgotten Dun Benit dubs, is back for a song that will definitely suit everyone’s 2020 mood just right.

Ġbajt Fil-Quarantine is a song about exactly what you’d think, with Kingswell returning to form decimating a classic tune and turning it into an instant Maltese favourite.

You might recognise Plain White T’s Hey There Delilah melody in there, but don’t worry; by the end, you’d have forgotten the original lyrics and just be shouting along with Kingswell about how much you hate being stuck indoors. Because if that isn’t this month in a nutshell, I don’t know what is.

The hot new single, released by Gadgets Malta for World Poetry Day (and what a glorious poem it is), has been gradually making the rounds online ever since it was unleashed on Instagram earlier today.

I don’t know about you, but I think I’ve just found my new favourite song to belt out from my roof during quarantine. Sorry neighbours.

Tag someone who’s fed up of quarantine… but remember to stay indoors kids!