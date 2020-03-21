د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Kingswell’s Back! Malta’s Viral Video Hero Returns For A Song About… The Virus, Of Course

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Coronavirus this, quarantine that. Is anyone out there getting a little fed up of this new routine? Well, you’ll be pleased to know you’re not alone… and you’ve even got Malta’s OG viral video master on your side.

Daniel Dean Kingswell, the young YouTubing phenomenon behind everything from those glorious EZ product parodies to the lost but never forgotten Dun Benit dubs, is back for a song that will definitely suit everyone’s 2020 mood just right.

Ġbajt Fil-Quarantine is a song about exactly what you’d think, with Kingswell returning to form decimating a classic tune and turning it into an instant Maltese favourite.

You might recognise Plain White T’s Hey There Delilah melody in there, but don’t worry; by the end, you’d have forgotten the original lyrics and just be shouting along with Kingswell about how much you hate being stuck indoors. Because if that isn’t this month in a nutshell, I don’t know what is.

The hot new single, released by Gadgets Malta for World Poetry Day (and what a glorious poem it is), has been gradually making the rounds online ever since it was unleashed on Instagram earlier today.

I don’t know about you, but I think I’ve just found my new favourite song to belt out from my roof during quarantine. Sorry neighbours.

Tag someone who’s fed up of quarantine… but remember to stay indoors kids!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Hey Malta, Even Google Home Has Had Enough Of Your Shit And Wants You To Stay Indoors

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK