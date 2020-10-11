WATCH: Coco Pops Or Soso Rors? Eight Classic Videos From Malta’s Cult Podcast Series You Need To Check Out

Nothing’s funnier than an inside joke which only you and your friends get, but when you randomly run into someone else who gets it, things quickly shift into overdrive. And let me tell you one thing; Malta is definitely no exception.

Jokes, much like everything else on this tiny island, spread super quickly nationwide, but you’d be surprised how many things can slip through the cracks in 2020.

And if you’ve heard someone reply to “God bless” with “God bil-G” or just randomly utter “SOSO RORS”, you might have stared back in utter confusion. But don’t worry, that all changes today.

Radju Ħaj is a Maltese podcast series which has slowly gained cult status in the last couple of years, but it’s the trio’s videos which have made it to messaging threads around the islands.

Before 69 Flimkien but well after those now-iconic Dun Victor Grech clips, the group of musicians and DJ had started sharing podcast episodes featuring guests from every walk of life (think everyone from Red Electrick’s Ivan Borg to our own Kaxxatur Jon Mallia).

But we’re not here for that today. If you’re still not quite sure what’s happening, check out these eight essential videos to watch to get you in the loop and understand what Radju Ħaj and their signature satirical style is all about.

Thank us later.