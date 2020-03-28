WATCH: ‘Beda? No Sound!’ Every Single COVID-19 Press Conference In Malta, Perfectly Summarised

Three weeks. That’s exactly how long it’s been since Malta’s first COVID-19 positive patient, a 12-year-old Italian girl, was announced to the public in an out-of-the-ordinary press conference. But in those three weeks, press conferences of that nature would quickly become a daily occurrence… and with that, a beautiful and quite frankly hilarious pattern soon emerged.

In a video uploaded today by VIBE FM’s Nate, Frank & Rossi Facebook page, every single relatable comment on every single COVID-19 press conference in Malta is laid out for everyone to either associate themselves with, or tag that person on their feed who’s pretty much the spirit of the clip.

From complaining that the whole thing hasn’t happened yet, to asking what’s been said 20 seconds ago, to sending thoughts and prayers from Australia it’s all here. Let’s not forget about the “LOCKDOWN ILLUM QABEL GĦADA”, of course.

And yes, there’s even my personal favourites: the recent comment-reversal of people asking for an English translation, and the legendary, evergreen and absolutely eternal question: do y’all have sound on your ends?

2020, you are a mood and a half.

