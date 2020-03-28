WATCH: ‘As Long As I Have Internet, I’ll Survive’ – Maltese Mother Of Three Records Relatable AF Quarantine Song
Supplies, fun activities, a solid internet connection and a wine bottle or two. Maltese parents have had their daily routines drastically altered in the past two weeks as schools all around the nation closed amidst added Coronavirus fears… but one Maltese mum is not letting that dampen her spirits.
Olivia Saliba Cauchi, a 38-year-old mother of three children aged from 10 years old to just one, started vlogging on YouTube just four months ago. Now, however, as life has had to drastically change amidst the global spread of COVID-19, some content has had to change. Thankfully, that meant the arrival of a quarantine-friendly version of I Will Survive.
“I think we’re all getting a bit bored inside,” Olivia wrote on Thursday, sharing her own parody version.
“I felt that people needed a good laugh. I saw a video on WhatsApp and it cracked me up. I couldn’t find the source, so Jaimee wanted to film it.” That’s her 10-year-old daughter, who definitely excelled in the director seat and gave us such choice scenes like Olivia punching a piece of paper that simply read “husband” to freaking out when all the lights in the house turned off.
Oh, and let’s not forget the obligatory toilet paper roll shot and the ending where the tired mother just crawls across the living room floor. Pure art.
As life has had to drastically change amidst the global spread of COVID-19, Olivia’s vlogs of family holidays, and outdoor adventures have had to take a bit of a tone shift into tips for keeping busy indoors… and of course, how to deal with having three children always at home.
By Day 13, in fact, Olivia took to YouTube to do what she does best; document what a day in the life of a Maltese mum with three kids in quarantine looks like.
From an early round of clothes washing to a whole lot of playing and activities, the 26-minute video is scattered with tips, tricks and helpful tidbits to other parents currently in the same situation.
And in between the home schooling, the feeding, the quick grocery-top-up shopping (that is now inevitably followed by an individual-item-scrub), it’s midnight before you know it.
“Everything is clean and in order… until they wake up again tomorrow,” Olivia tiredly smiles past midnight, getting ready to edit her latest clip.
But beyond the satire, Olivia took to social media yesterday to clarify she’s actually been having a blast.
“Never in my life have I imagined myself saying this, I am enjoying being indoors,” she wrote, sharing an adorable photo with her three children.
“My kids are more relaxed, there’s no rush, no routine, we are all together, we are spending loads of time playing with the kids. If my mum, my sister and my nephew were here, I wouldn’t have to ever leave. God bless those who have to leave their families to help the persons in need.”