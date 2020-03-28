WATCH: ‘As Long As I Have Internet, I’ll Survive’ – Maltese Mother Of Three Records Relatable AF Quarantine Song

Supplies, fun activities, a solid internet connection and a wine bottle or two. Maltese parents have had their daily routines drastically altered in the past two weeks as schools all around the nation closed amidst added Coronavirus fears… but one Maltese mum is not letting that dampen her spirits.

Olivia Saliba Cauchi, a 38-year-old mother of three children aged from 10 years old to just one, started vlogging on YouTube just four months ago. Now, however, as life has had to drastically change amidst the global spread of COVID-19, some content has had to change. Thankfully, that meant the arrival of a quarantine-friendly version of I Will Survive.

“I think we’re all getting a bit bored inside,” Olivia wrote on Thursday, sharing her own parody version.

“I felt that people needed a good laugh. I saw a video on WhatsApp and it cracked me up. I couldn’t find the source, so Jaimee wanted to film it.” That’s her 10-year-old daughter, who definitely excelled in the director seat and gave us such choice scenes like Olivia punching a piece of paper that simply read “husband” to freaking out when all the lights in the house turned off.

Oh, and let’s not forget the obligatory toilet paper roll shot and the ending where the tired mother just crawls across the living room floor. Pure art.