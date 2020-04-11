WATCH: Archbishop Scicluna Introduced The Nation To His Harmonica… So Of Course, The Memes Piled In

Five days. That’s how long it took for Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna to reclaim the top meme spot of the nation… and all he needed to do was whip out his childhood harmonica.

In a video shared on Monday by the Archdiocese of Malta, Scicluna kicked off Holy Week addressing Maltese and Gozitan children, sharing three items from his childhood to explain the importance of the week ahead, but to also buoy the island’s spirits. The items ranged from a set of rosary beads to an old candle holder, but it was item number three that really captured everyone’s attention and imagination.

“I’m going to show you something that I’m not sure you’re aware of,” Scicluna continued. Out of nowhere, the Archbishop pulls out a mouth harmonica.

“When I was young, I used to love playing it,” Scicluna smiles. “Let me play a little for you now.”

The rest, albeit a sweet respite from the current chaos everyone’s going through, was prime meme material.

The cherry on the cake? Scicluna immediately follows up his playing with, “I used to play it so much, my mother used to say, ‘You’re going to do my head in!'”.

The original clip in question comes in at around 1 minute and 25 seconds into the below video.