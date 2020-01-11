Tehran Fil-Mediterran? US Voters Were Asked To Point At Iran On A Map, And Malta Somehow Featured

How often do we hear jokes about American people’s inability to properly identify anything that isn’t North or South America on a map? Well, the latest update from the saga has some serious implications considering talks of war are abound… but the results are still pretty darn hilarious.

As tensions between the US and Iran continued to escalate over 2020’s first couple of days, the Morning Consult carried out a poll earlier this week among nearly 2,000 voters. The task? Simple enough: point at Iran on a map. The results? Stereotypically disastrous.

Only 28% of polled voters could correctly identify Iran on the map… but while others were marginally off, others were catastrophically wrong.

Considering it’s on the other side of the planet and American Geography classes seem to be notoriously bad when it comes to Europe and Asia, we’re willing to let people pointing at Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan slide.

What’s incomprehensible, though, is people thinking anything from London to Moscow could be Iran… and that didn’t stop a couple of people from pointing at Malta either.