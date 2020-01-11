Tehran Fil-Mediterran? US Voters Were Asked To Point At Iran On A Map, And Malta Somehow Featured
How often do we hear jokes about American people’s inability to properly identify anything that isn’t North or South America on a map? Well, the latest update from the saga has some serious implications considering talks of war are abound… but the results are still pretty darn hilarious.
As tensions between the US and Iran continued to escalate over 2020’s first couple of days, the Morning Consult carried out a poll earlier this week among nearly 2,000 voters. The task? Simple enough: point at Iran on a map. The results? Stereotypically disastrous.
Only 28% of polled voters could correctly identify Iran on the map… but while others were marginally off, others were catastrophically wrong.
Considering it’s on the other side of the planet and American Geography classes seem to be notoriously bad when it comes to Europe and Asia, we’re willing to let people pointing at Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan slide.
What’s incomprehensible, though, is people thinking anything from London to Moscow could be Iran… and that didn’t stop a couple of people from pointing at Malta either.
Yes, some people legit thought that Iran could maybe, just maybe, be in the heart of the Mediterranean… right around the Maltese Islands.
And while many were quick to shit on the Americans and their typically terrible cartography skills, others were not so quick to judge.
“Not bad, really,” one person commented, perhaps a tad sarcastically. “Some of it is hilarious, but 28% is a really decent score, as I’m assuming this has been run on Americans.”
Still though, a couple of people literally looked at a body of water thousands of kilometres away from where they were meant to be looking and confidently said, “You know what? Yeah, that’s Iran.” God help us all.