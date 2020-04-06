Tasty Toilet Paper! Maltese Man’s Coronavirus Birthday Cake Is A 2020 Winner
Celebrating your birthday at a time when everyone’s indoors and it’s practically illegal to meet your friends must kind of suck, but it’s in times like these that creativity can really flourish.
Lynton Ellul was definitely not expecting such surreal circumstances for his 34th birthday, but thanks to his girlfriend Leanne, he still managed to make the most of it with a glorious custom-made cake.
We’ve seen everything from COVID-19 tattoos to living statues come out of Malta as nearly one month of quarantine brings out people’s creative flair, but this latest stroke of genius brought it all the way back to the first days of the island’s Corona chaos.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, a Coronavirus-inspired, toilet paper-shaped birthday cake.
You can scroll back up and check that out again.
It’s fine, I’ll wait.
“How to make the best out of a shitty situation,” Lynton joked yesterday, posting a photo of the scarily-perfect cake on Instagram.
“Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes,” the 34-year-old continued. “It made my day better in these surreal circumstances.”
“It was actually delicious,” Lynton told Lovin Malta of the cake. “Oh, and by the way: there was an actual toilet paper roll in the middle, for the whole thing to remain in place and for added accuracy.” Genius.
Lynton’s birthday might’ve been full of social distancing, with friends and family only being able to celebrate with him virtually, but that glorious cake sure made up for it. Kudos Leanne!