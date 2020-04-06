Tasty Toilet Paper! Maltese Man’s Coronavirus Birthday Cake Is A 2020 Winner

Celebrating your birthday at a time when everyone’s indoors and it’s practically illegal to meet your friends must kind of suck, but it’s in times like these that creativity can really flourish.

Lynton Ellul was definitely not expecting such surreal circumstances for his 34th birthday, but thanks to his girlfriend Leanne, he still managed to make the most of it with a glorious custom-made cake.

We’ve seen everything from COVID-19 tattoos to living statues come out of Malta as nearly one month of quarantine brings out people’s creative flair, but this latest stroke of genius brought it all the way back to the first days of the island’s Corona chaos.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, a Coronavirus-inspired, toilet paper-shaped birthday cake.