So Many People Believed This Joke About Robbers In Żabbar, The Malta Police Force Had To Post About It

Warnings of criminals roaming our streets should also be taken seriously… but maybe, if you recognise faces from one of the 90s’ biggest childhood films, you should take things with a pinch of salt.

Shit hit the fan last night when local meme page Buzzulotti – Malta posted a satirical warning of robbers who were reportedly knocking on doors in Żabbar (or Mellieħa, depending on which language you decided to write the warning in), claiming to be from the council.

“DO NOT let them in, they ARE NOT from the council!” the page warned. “The Filthy animals are checking if you’re home alone! #WetBandits.”

If those three explicit references to the 1990s classic film Home Alone weren’t enough, the page even went so far as to share a photo of Harry and Marv, the clumsy criminals played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.