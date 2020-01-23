Sarah Zerafa Is Now Promoting Bolt Food And Everything We Ever Knew About Fancying Takeaway Is A Lie

It’s a whole new decade, and with the Lunar New Year right around the corner, the stars may have aligned to close a chapter in Maltese meme history that will forever live on in our hearts and that part of the brain that stores advert jingles. Sarah Zerafa, one of Malta’s most popular influencers, uploaded an image promoting Bolt Food’s new service. The food delivery service launched in a big way this week, with adverts on multiple sites and pages – but people were not expecting Sosa to be on Bolt’s team.

People couldn’t believe that Sosa, who rose to nationwide fame alongside a catchy advert she did for food delivery service Time To Eat, would now be working with Bolt Food. “When she tells you that she likes you ’cause she’s hungry and fancying take-away and she likes her orders to be quick and easy but then cheats on you and posts about it online,” said one betrayed person online. Considering just how widespread the infamous Time To Eat advert became though, it might have seemed like a no-brainer for Bolt Food to work with Sosa… though @Maltese companies, there are plenty of other people who could help market a food product as well. Of course, healthy competition is always welcomed, but if there’s one thing Sosa still knows how to do after all these years, it’s getting a whole lot of people talking. Let’s take one final moment to remember one of the most important and iconic adverts in modern Maltese history (shout out to Nannu Baba while we are on the topic) before it is officially retired.