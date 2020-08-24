Santa Liena Or Santa Marija? Malta’s Sexiest Patron Saint Tournament Hits Nail-Biting Final

Juicy saints and sexy martyrs might not be something you think about on a daily basis, but as we speak, two of the island’s biggest dames are fighting it out for the title of Malta’s Sexiest Patron Saint.

After days of voting, hilarious comments and probably a bunch of shocked declarations of blasphemy, Bis-Serjeta’ has finally reached the final stages of its Sexiest Patron Saint polls.

Yesterday, San Gejtanu dominated over Saint Andrew, just taking the edge with 1,300 votes to 1,000. Now, it’s time for the ladies’ version of the ‘Sanctus Seximux Maximus’.

“Today it’s time to find out which lady saint will join him on the winners’ podium tomorrow,” BS said, explaining that, “as always, votes will be counted at midnight.”

At the time of writing, Santa Liena has a slight edge, with 410 votes to Santa Marija’s 329.

The comments reflect that too, with a number of people praising the Lien and even trying to channel her “Fildiferru Power”.

But it’s not over for these two ladies until the fat one sings, so get voting for your favourite sexy saint before it’s too late!