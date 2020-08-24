د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Santa Liena Or Santa Marija? Malta’s Sexiest Patron Saint Tournament Hits Nail-Biting Final

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Juicy saints and sexy martyrs might not be something you think about on a daily basis, but as we speak, two of the island’s biggest dames are fighting it out for the title of Malta’s Sexiest Patron Saint.

After days of voting, hilarious comments and probably a bunch of shocked declarations of blasphemy, Bis-Serjeta’ has finally reached the final stages of its Sexiest Patron Saint polls.

Yesterday, San Gejtanu dominated over Saint Andrew, just taking the edge with 1,300 votes to 1,000. Now, it’s time for the ladies’ version of the ‘Sanctus Seximux Maximus’.

“Today it’s time to find out which lady saint will join him on the winners’ podium tomorrow,” BS said, explaining that, “as always, votes will be counted at midnight.”

At the time of writing, Santa Liena has a slight edge, with 410 votes to Santa Marija’s 329.

The comments reflect that too, with a number of people praising the Lien and even trying to channel her “Fildiferru Power”.

But it’s not over for these two ladies until the fat one sings, so get voting for your favourite sexy saint before it’s too late!

Who do you think Malta’s sexiest patron saint is? Let us know in the comments and get voting!

READ NEXT: Malta's Sexiest Patron Saint Tournament Taking The Internet By Storm In 2020's Most Gruelling Showdown

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK