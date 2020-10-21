People Are Unearthing A Bunch Of Cursed Maltese Dishes And They’re Giving Everyone Nightmares

Satanic rituals usually include large stone altars, a ram’s head and maybe a young virgin… but we’re willing to bet you could still go quite far with a couple of these Maltese dishes.

F Living has long served as a purveyor of all things fantastical-but-kinda-freaky in Malta’s broadcasting landscape (maybe that’s what the F actually stood for all along). In the last 24 hours, though, a new ghost of F Living past has resurfaced, and it’s haunting thousands of people.

OK, so first things first: Pastizziposting is back, and there’s already over 10,000 people in the new home for Maltese memes and shitposting.

Last night, as some admins and mods of the group came across a number of dishes with questionable auras posted by F Living over the last half a decade, the cursed cuisine made its way to Pastizziposting.

Within minutes, dozens of the disturbing dishes were posted on the group, triggering a lot of questions, even more memes, and a couple of nightmares too.

So hop on board for the highlights of the most questionable culinary adventure you’ve ever been on. Good luck.