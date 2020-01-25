ODZ? ABZ! Viral Maltese Dad’s Localised Nursery Rhyme Is Equal Parts Hilarious And Soul-Crushing

Breaking the internet once doesn’t seem to be enough for one Maltese dad, and this time, he’s returned with a brand new stunt that’s aged with his son and is ready to hit us straight in the feels. “Working on some Maltese-themed nursery rhymes for my son,” Steve Zammit Briffa told the world earlier this week on Facebook. “Here’s one.” The nursery rhyme is a localised, bastardised new version of the iconic Old MacDonald Had A Farm… altered to make it a whole lot more Maltese. Old McDonald had a farm, on some ODZ.

So he phoned up a developer and this is what he said:

“We’ll build one block here, two blocks there, here a block, there a block, everywhere a block block…”

Old McDonald had a farm, on some ODZ… (And the Planning Authority was ABZ)

Equal parts hilariously shareable and painfully true, the DIY rhyme went down a treat with Steve’s friends… who quickly chimed in to offer their own suggestions. And boy were they good. Stand-outs include: “The government didn’t like this

and it began to think.

It kicked McDonald off his land

and built a Central Link” … not to mention the slightly more hopeful (and way less realistic): Mrs McDonald was

employed at the OPM,

she worked hard, long and honestly

for her country men. One day she picked up her things

and left a note on the PM’s desk.

‘Your computers have been hacked,

and all accounts are seized.

The money’s returned to il-pajjiż,

vive le resistance.’ (shout out to Luke Vincenti for carrying on Steve’s legacy and building a short nursey rhyme into half an epic poem). The original poem was also accompanied by an illustration by Zammit Briffa, who really knows how to put the dread in… well, dread.

This is not the first time that Steve Zammit Briffa took to the internet to share some hilarious content. Two years ago, the Maltese dad’s devilishly simple life hack of calming his crying baby boy (by chanting back at it in the lowest possible tone) went absolutely crazy online, racking over 20 millions views across massive platforms like Junkin Media and the Daily Mail. Now, as Steve’s son continues to grow, it looks like the dad’s content has had to evolve along with him… and here’s hoping we get to see more Maltese nursery rhymes that’ll make us laugh and cry at the same time.