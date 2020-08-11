د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Next Big Meme, ‘Fan Man’ Is The Hero We Need Right Now

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

What a time to be alive. If you happen to be captured in a random photo while walking in a main road, you might end up not only starring in the news, but even becoming a national meme. And that’s exactly what happened to one guy who happened to be walking in Valletta with a fan.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Fan Man.

On Monday morning, Times of Malta’s daily update of COVID-19 numbers was accompanied by a stock photo of people walking down Valletta’s Republic Street.

But taking centre stage in the photo – and everyone’s hearts and minds – was one man carrying a fan.

Within hours, Fan Man had become Malta’s new hero… and it didn’t take long for the memes to pour in.

It began, like most Maltese memes in 2020 do, on the increasingly-popular Facebook group Pastizziposting. But what could’ve started and remained as a quick edit of a news story depicting Fan Man hitting anyone not wearing a mask with his fan quickly (d)evolved into… well, a glorious shitstorm.

From Marvel’s new superhero to JoJo’s new challenger and everything in between, Fan Man – aka Wenz Tal-Fann, aka Martyr Pawlu, aka Ghost of Republic Street – was everywhere.

Left by J. Vella, Right by M. Bugeja

Left by J. Vella, Right by M. Bugeja

What do Bloodborne and Pepe have in common? Malta's Fan Man, of course! Left by K. Galea, Right by N. Buhagiar

What do Bloodborne and Pepe have in common? Malta's Fan Man, of course! Left by K. Galea, Right by N. Buhagiar

At the time of writing, more and more memes keep getting created and shared, with Fan Man gradually becoming Malta’s true hero in all of this.

Yep that’s right; forget Charmaine, forget Fearne, forget William Hawk – Fan. Man. Is. Where. It’s At.

Share this post to be blessed with the power of Fan Man

READ NEXT: Need A Memey Catch-Up? This Past Month's Adrian Delia Saga, Told In SpongeBob GIFs

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK