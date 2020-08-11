Malta’s Next Big Meme, ‘Fan Man’ Is The Hero We Need Right Now
What a time to be alive. If you happen to be captured in a random photo while walking in a main road, you might end up not only starring in the news, but even becoming a national meme. And that’s exactly what happened to one guy who happened to be walking in Valletta with a fan.
Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Fan Man.
On Monday morning, Times of Malta’s daily update of COVID-19 numbers was accompanied by a stock photo of people walking down Valletta’s Republic Street.
But taking centre stage in the photo – and everyone’s hearts and minds – was one man carrying a fan.
Within hours, Fan Man had become Malta’s new hero… and it didn’t take long for the memes to pour in.
It began, like most Maltese memes in 2020 do, on the increasingly-popular Facebook group Pastizziposting. But what could’ve started and remained as a quick edit of a news story depicting Fan Man hitting anyone not wearing a mask with his fan quickly (d)evolved into… well, a glorious shitstorm.
From Marvel’s new superhero to JoJo’s new challenger and everything in between, Fan Man – aka Wenz Tal-Fann, aka Martyr Pawlu, aka Ghost of Republic Street – was everywhere.
At the time of writing, more and more memes keep getting created and shared, with Fan Man gradually becoming Malta’s true hero in all of this.
Yep that’s right; forget Charmaine, forget Fearne, forget William Hawk – Fan. Man. Is. Where. It’s At.