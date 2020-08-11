Malta’s Next Big Meme, ‘Fan Man’ Is The Hero We Need Right Now

What a time to be alive. If you happen to be captured in a random photo while walking in a main road, you might end up not only starring in the news, but even becoming a national meme. And that’s exactly what happened to one guy who happened to be walking in Valletta with a fan.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Fan Man.

On Monday morning, Times of Malta’s daily update of COVID-19 numbers was accompanied by a stock photo of people walking down Valletta’s Republic Street.

But taking centre stage in the photo – and everyone’s hearts and minds – was one man carrying a fan.