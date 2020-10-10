Hey, Where’s Pastizziposting?! Popular Facebook Meme Group Suddenly Disabled Over ‘Sexual Activity’ Claims

If you know, you know. Malta Pastizziposting, one of the island’s main sources of satire and memes on Facebook, has suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth. But what happened… and is it ever coming back?

“I literally have no idea what’s happening,” one of the admins told Lovin Malta earlier today following the confusing realisation. “I just woke up and it wasn’t there, and instead was a message saying the group has been disabled.”

In a screenshot sent to Lovin Malta, Pastizziposting admins received an official Facebook message saying the group had been disabled “because it doesn’t follow Community Standards on adult nudity and sexual activity”.

Since one of the admins instantly requested a review of this decision, the group is currently stuck in limbo, with moderators and followers alike not knowing when – if ever – Pastizziposting will return.

“We have no idea which post ‘sexual activity’ could possibly be referring to,” the admin continued. “We weren’t told anything else. It’s Facebook censorship that’s at work here.”