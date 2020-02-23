GUEST POST: Mexit… Or How Actually Sending Migrants Back To Their Country Would Send Ours Back In Time
Valletta, 31 December 2021. We’re on the eve of the introduction of the long-awaited ‘7-day visa only’ regulation. The past 12 months have been a transitional period for Malta; our country has been liberated from the much-hated foreigners.
After hearing the voters plead to send them all back to their country, the Government has delivered.
With Mexit being a done deal, the only way for any foreigner to set foot in our land is either by invitation from a local or as a tourist. In both cases, a visa is required for a stay of no longer than seven days.
Maltese is the only language heard on the streets. No more plastic money. We can now use the beloved lampuka, qabru and ballotra coins and Agatha Barbara notes to pay in lira. Roman Catholicism is the only religion practiced on our church-packed island. Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa, Marsa and Buġibba are once again a Maltese territory and they’re back to their glory days as renowned factories, silos, power stations and summer house locations.
No one is taking our jobs anymore, even the good old Maltese street sweeper. What happens in Brussels doesn’t concern us anymore. Malta is for the Maltese. Our politicians have full control and don’t you dare tell us how things should be done. Hunters and trappers are still going on with their 48-hour celebration bender. Mexit means no restrictions. Private, keep out, bye-bye euros fuckers.
Mexit was a success and now we’re free again.
The ‘7-day visa only’ law was impossible to implement as an EU member, due to freedom of movement. Now they cannot come and go as they please anymore. We cannot either, but who cares? Malta doesn’t need them, and we can re-discover our island all over again.
The government already announced that it’s planning to discuss the abandoned development issue with stakeholders to find a solution that will satisfy everyone. Similarly to what is being done with the White Rocks project, hopes are high that green areas will be given back to Maltese families to enjoy. Unused boutique hotels are being considered for social housing due to its increasing demand. The same is being rumoured about uncompleted projects.
The catering business was one of the sectors that voiced its concern over Mexit. One has to admit that it did impact the hotel and restaurant business, however, Time To Eat is still striving. TTE is forecasting that in 2022 their clients will favour Maltese cuisine options with hobza biz-zejt being the top choice and a sharp decline in Indian, Mexican, Chinese, Italian, American, Turkish, Asian and Sushi consumption.
At school, all the lessons are once again taught in Maltese. Our children will still study other languages. Yes, they will have an accent, but we’re not native and neither is the teacher.
‘’Ghal kull ghadma hawn mitt kelb”, my parents used to tell me when I started looking for a job back in 2005.
They were sharing their experiences and difficulties from 40 – 50 years ago. Finding a job wasn’t much of a problem for me, even with foreign competition. However, my parents’ advice seems to have become relevant again, with all the foreign investment that started leaving our country in 2021.
Another transition for 2022 will be going back to the lira. Prices seem to have rounded-up, but it’s a price we’re ready to pay. Salaries on average have gone down a bit, but we’re no Nordic spender that splashes money on all their employees. You have to work hard for your money – from 8 am till 2 pm, and with two short breaks in between, like any respectable factory. If needed we can emulate our grandparents who went to Australia, Canada and the US. We can do it too, reducing the so much discussed raise in the unemployment rate.
All health care services are offered by the State now. The Maltese medical staff has been moved to Mater Dei and Gozo General, with the major polyclinics still offering their service according to the new opening hours. Yes, there is some waiting time, but it’s free, what can you expect? Unfortunate serious cases will need to be put on a waiting list, and as per procedure, will be sent for treatment abroad. We’re a small country, we cannot cater for everything, right?
Older people don’t need to have strangers in their homes anymore. Their children will help them with their needs in their own apartment. The two to three bedroom apartment will need to welcome five to six people, but it’s just until the kids get used to sharing their room. This is only a generational problem. Everybody knows that. Old people’s homes are still operating. Less in number, but all the staff is Maltese. No more Asian and Eastern people working the shifts. We have our jobs back. The long awaited return of Malta tal-Maltin has arrived.
