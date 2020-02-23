GUEST POST: Mexit… Or How Actually Sending Migrants Back To Their Country Would Send Ours Back In Time

Valletta, 31 December 2021. We’re on the eve of the introduction of the long-awaited ‘7-day visa only’ regulation. The past 12 months have been a transitional period for Malta; our country has been liberated from the much-hated foreigners. After hearing the voters plead to send them all back to their country, the Government has delivered. With Mexit being a done deal, the only way for any foreigner to set foot in our land is either by invitation from a local or as a tourist. In both cases, a visa is required for a stay of no longer than seven days. Maltese is the only language heard on the streets. No more plastic money. We can now use the beloved lampuka, qabru and ballotra coins and Agatha Barbara notes to pay in lira. Roman Catholicism is the only religion practiced on our church-packed island. Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa, Marsa and Buġibba are once again a Maltese territory and they’re back to their glory days as renowned factories, silos, power stations and summer house locations. No one is taking our jobs anymore, even the good old Maltese street sweeper. What happens in Brussels doesn’t concern us anymore. Malta is for the Maltese. Our politicians have full control and don’t you dare tell us how things should be done. Hunters and trappers are still going on with their 48-hour celebration bender. Mexit means no restrictions. Private, keep out, bye-bye euros fuckers.

Mexit was a success and now we’re free again. The ‘7-day visa only’ law was impossible to implement as an EU member, due to freedom of movement. Now they cannot come and go as they please anymore. We cannot either, but who cares? Malta doesn’t need them, and we can re-discover our island all over again. The government already announced that it’s planning to discuss the abandoned development issue with stakeholders to find a solution that will satisfy everyone. Similarly to what is being done with the White Rocks project, hopes are high that green areas will be given back to Maltese families to enjoy. Unused boutique hotels are being considered for social housing due to its increasing demand. The same is being rumoured about uncompleted projects. The catering business was one of the sectors that voiced its concern over Mexit. One has to admit that it did impact the hotel and restaurant business, however, Time To Eat is still striving. TTE is forecasting that in 2022 their clients will favour Maltese cuisine options with hobza biz-zejt being the top choice and a sharp decline in Indian, Mexican, Chinese, Italian, American, Turkish, Asian and Sushi consumption. At school, all the lessons are once again taught in Maltese. Our children will still study other languages. Yes, they will have an accent, but we’re not native and neither is the teacher. ‘’Ghal kull ghadma hawn mitt kelb”, my parents used to tell me when I started looking for a job back in 2005. They were sharing their experiences and difficulties from 40 – 50 years ago. Finding a job wasn’t much of a problem for me, even with foreign competition. However, my parents’ advice seems to have become relevant again, with all the foreign investment that started leaving our country in 2021.

