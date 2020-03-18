False Alarm, Sliema! Passed Out Man Tests Positive For Corona, Not Coronavirus

Alarm was raised in WhatsApp threads all around the island this afternoon as photos of ambulances, kitted-up emergency responders and a man passed out in Sliema started being spread. Thankfully, though, it turned out to be a case of something that’s been in Malta way before the Coronavirus; alcohol. Photos shared online showed a couple of ambulances and a number of people all in protective clothing we’ve come to see medical workers wear as COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide. In the middle of the pjazza just outside The Point shopping centre, a man can be seen sprawled on the floor, leading many to fear the worst amidst troublesome Coronavirus statistics and videos from beyond our shores.

Clarification soon came in the form of an email sent to all residents of the area: “Earlier this afternoon, there was a loud ambulance siren in the piazza,” the email started. “For all of you who have heard this ambulance, don’t alarm yourself as it wasn’t a COVID 19 case.” “There was a drunk person roaming which I had to call the police to assist with the situation.” Of all the days to drunkenly pass out in public, I’m just going to go out on a limb here and say today is probably not it. Eventually, another photo emerged that seemed to further clarify the situation… no doubt setting the perfect template for dank memers nationwide. What an actual mood though.

It almost looks like a Renaissance painting. Almost.