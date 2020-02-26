Corona Viral: 11 Best Reactions From Malta’s National Semi-Meltdown Yesterday

Yesterday Malta went berserk over scares of the coronavirus finally reaching our shores. Swarms emptied supermarket shelves, the Coronavirus Malta Updates group reached fever pitch with 30,000k members (they even have a meet-up on the way) and our trusty youth captured the moment all in some tasty memes. Here are some particular favorites:

We just have our own way about handling things.

And when push comes to shove, we all think we’re the real experts

Meanwhile, Malta’s Boomers went haywire.

Maltese boomers send a message to the coronavirus…

Corona Virus: *Exists* Maltese Mums on Facebook:

Credit: Liam Debono

And supermarkets had a particularly good day yesterday…

So much so that now we have Lidl conspiracies.

Credit: Bradley Cachia

But in the end, we always stick to our roots. #neverforget

Bonus: When Memers met the Coronavirus Updates Group

With these personal favourite responses.