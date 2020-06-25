Bribes, Libels And 80K Lumi: This International Flag Tournament Ended Up With The Admin Begging Maltese People To Stop

Shitposting might be a newly acquired art in Malta’s mainstream, but boy have we gotten good at it. So good, in fact, that thousands of Maltese people have reduced the admin of a Facebook tournament on world flags to begging. World Flag Tournament is a small Facebook page that’s been quietly pitting flags from around the globe against each other in polls. And while the page only has some 2,000 odd followers, one of its latest polls just got upwards of 17,000 votes in less than a day. Go on, just have a guess which country’s flag was included. For yesterday’s Malta vs. Nepal round, shit hit the fan, with thousands of votes, hundreds of comments and over 500 shares coming in within hours.

And while many were initially just excited to support the white and red, things were quickly kicked into overdrive when the whole thing became a meme. As the poll was shared on many popular Facebook pages and forums, it also made it to meme groups like Pastizziposting. And once that happened, there was no turning back. Soon enough, hundreds of votes and comments poured in to World Flag Tournament’s latest round, but that wasn’t everything. Screenshots of personal messages to the WFT admin showing people jokingly bribing him to shift the voting Malta’s way were soon shared, and it was only a matter of time until the 40k, 80k, 90k and lumi comments came in. Not to mention the classically Maltese libel threats, of course. As for Nepal’s uniqueness and stiff competition, the Maltese trolls were ready as well. You guys have the Himalayas? We have Magħtab. You guys have Everest? We have Evarist Bartolo. Checkmate.

Only in Malta do these comments exist in a serious and satirical way at the exact same time

It only took a couple of hours for the admin himself to step in… begging people to stop trying to bribe him. “I didn’t think I would have ever had to write this post but it’s getting quite unberable,” a status by the WFT Facebook page posted just before midnight. “It’s a Facebook page, not a political election.” Yeah, definitely not talking about us there. After all, people had only jokingly offered him €50 Revolut transfers… or, you know, shares of a Montenegro wind farm. And this wasn’t even the first time Maltese memers had stormed the page either, with one Facebook user trying to understand “why Malta gets so much votes against better flags”. It’s cause of the lemons bro, you wouldn’t understand. “We’re going to end up with half the world hating us for corruption reasons, and the other half hating us for a fucking Facebook game,” one sane Maltese person commented as one meme page’s members were asked to hold back. “People who never heard of the country now know us as those dickheads who ruined a good game.”

You have to admit though, this shit's hilarious.