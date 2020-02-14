9 Low-Effort, High-Quality Maltese Valentine’s Day Cards To Help You Express Your Love

Whether you’re coming out of your shell and finally letting your crush know about your feelings for them or are years-deep into a relationship, everyone needs some lovin today. But if you’re struggling to put all your feelings into words, have I got good news for you. For all the people leaving it till the eleventh hour for their Valentine’s Day plans, you can at least cross “design card” off your list. Here are some low-effort, high-quality ideas for your Valentine’s Day cards, courtesy of an old meme that just keeps on giving thanks to local dank page Memes biż-Żejt.

1. Malta’s #1 Angel can be whatever you want her to be…

2. Show them you’re willing to go against tradition

3. Because Valentine’s brings out the best in everyone

Bonus points for randomly tagging Ben Camille in this, memesters

4. Pastizzi will never not be a massive mood… … and yes, irkotta was the right choice, here and everywhere.

5. Put your hands up if you’re a boomer who remembers Tista’ Tkun Int on TV

6. Fresh milk, even fresher love

7. If you know who this guy is, you’re doing something right

From San Marino with love xoxo

8. We’ve all been there before at 4 in the morning…

9. Show her she’s your queen by saying it with Malta’s queen

BONUS: A card so good the subject just had to share