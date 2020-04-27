‘We Never Learn’: Photo Of Confused Rabbits In An Upheaved Birżebbuġa Field Will Break Your Heart

د . إAEDSRر . س

“As a parent and a teacher, I’m filled with rage when I see a scene like this,” Danjel Brincat posted on Facebook on Saturday night. Accompanying the post was a saddening photo which quickly spread all over social media.

In the shot, two confused rabbits can be seen standing on what must’ve once been their home in a Birżebbuġa field, now turned into an all-too-familiar scene; uprooted land and construction machinery.

“When will we really start giving importance to the environment and the few animals left?” Danjel lamented.

By the following days, dozens of people started resharing the photo, commenting on its sheer poignant power.

“It’s useless now,” one woman said. “Money is more powerful than anything else, and worse is yet to come.”

“I gave up,” another commented. “With every green space taken it’s a new heartache.”

“Saddest picture of the week,” one comment simply and perfectly put it.

“Unfortunately, these rabbits weren’t the only victims, but also the precious soil that has been lost,” Danjel told Lovin Malta on the heartbreaking photo.

“Apart from the fact that the government’s cleaning department has come to clean the area on several occasions because of all the construction rubbish being dumped illegally every so often,” Danjel continued.

And as for the rabbits?

“We didn’t manage to get hold of them, but the Maltese Rabbit Club has confirmed that they did at least acclimatised to their new habitat,” Danjel explained. “They’re still being given water and food by numerous residents.”

Sometimes, a picture really does say a thousand words. Share this post if you agree.

