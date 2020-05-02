‘We Don’t Deserve Chris Fearne… But Which Idiot Proposed Reopening Lotto Booths?’ Socialist Labour Delegate Asks

Malta might be reopening most of its non-essential businesses on Monday… but there’s one business that definitely should’ve remained closed if the National Book Council Chairmain had his way.

“Let me start by saying we don’t deserve Chris Fearne because of how good he is,” outspoken PL delegate Mark Camilleri said on Facebook earlier today. “Well done for leading one of the best anti-COVID operations in the whole world.”

“But which idiot proposed reopening lotto booths?” Camilleri continued.

“These should be the last thing to open, because they increase the risk that people who are currently financially desperate would gamble even more money.”

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Camilleri went on, taking aim at the entire industry… and the government’s apparent lack of foresight.

“Actually, I think that in this particular time of economic crisis, lotto and betting shops should remain closed for an indefinite time because they’re detrimental to poor people who are desperate and full of self-pity,” Camilleri finished. “A socialist government would’ve noticed this.”