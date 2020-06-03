‘Unworkable And Unfair’: Roberta Metsola Calls Out Government’s ‘Mixed Messages’ On Teleworking Parents

“Telling people to simply go back to their places of work without straight answers as to what will happen to their children is unworkable and unfair,” Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola said earlier today amidst a week where most of the island is set to return to “normality”.

“Many parents, particularly working mothers, have adapted to combine teleworking with home-schooling these last months,” Metsola elaborated. “It has been difficult for so many parents, and hard on so many children. Those most vulnerable and most at risk have paid the highest price. Now summer is approaching.”

“The mixed messages and lack of clarity from Government on child care and summer schools does not help.”

“Will people be allowed to telework until at least summer schools are open (and hopefully beyond that)?” Metsola asked, attaching a photo of herself with her children “in simpler times”.

“What are the conditions for private summer schools to operate? Why have child care centres still not been provided with proper guidelines to allow them to reopen? Government must answer.”