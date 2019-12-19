‘U Ħallina!’ Labour CEO Slams Keith Schembri’s Lost Phone Claims To Police As The Memes Pour In

Labour CEO Randolph De Battista has joined in on the online barrage of shock, anger and memes currently being aimed at Keith Schembri… this time for the former OPM Chief of Staff’s claim that he simply lost his phone at a very convenient time.

In today’s fresh batch of updates from court, some of which sound straight out of a TV series you and I are definitely not able to write ourselves, we found out that Keith Schembri had actually lost his phone right around the same time he was arrested.

Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud said earlier today that the police never examined Schembri’s phone, because “he told us he lost it and couldn’t find it”.

What followed, as you might expect, was a deafening reply of confusion and satire aimed squarely at the former Chief of the Staff of the Prime Minister, who’s been named by key figures suspected of masterminding and carrying out Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassinaiton.

“Ħeqq, he lost it!” De Battista posted on Facebook earlier today, adding “U ħallina!” before sarcastically giving Schembri a perfect solution to his woes; the Apple Find My iPhone app.