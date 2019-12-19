‘U Ħallina!’ Labour CEO Slams Keith Schembri’s Lost Phone Claims To Police As The Memes Pour In
Labour CEO Randolph De Battista has joined in on the online barrage of shock, anger and memes currently being aimed at Keith Schembri… this time for the former OPM Chief of Staff’s claim that he simply lost his phone at a very convenient time.
In today’s fresh batch of updates from court, some of which sound straight out of a TV series you and I are definitely not able to write ourselves, we found out that Keith Schembri had actually lost his phone right around the same time he was arrested.
Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud said earlier today that the police never examined Schembri’s phone, because “he told us he lost it and couldn’t find it”.
What followed, as you might expect, was a deafening reply of confusion and satire aimed squarely at the former Chief of the Staff of the Prime Minister, who’s been named by key figures suspected of masterminding and carrying out Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassinaiton.
“Ħeqq, he lost it!” De Battista posted on Facebook earlier today, adding “U ħallina!” before sarcastically giving Schembri a perfect solution to his woes; the Apple Find My iPhone app.
This is not the first time that the Labour CEO has been very vocal about criticising decisions or statements within his own party.
A mere couple of weeks ago, Randolph De Battista left a series of cryptic posts amidst the daily shocking revelations coming out on in headlines… courtesy of a couple of statuses about the need to have construction criticism and posting an Instagram a story of himself playing Bob Dylan’s iconic song “The Times They Are A-Changin”.
His partner, former Labour MEP candidate Cyrus Engerer, has also been vocal about the state the Labour Party currently finds itself in, and had called for the resignations of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri many a time before.
Soon enough, though, the statuses and memes started rolling in from everywhere…
And while some were as simple as suggesting the police should’ve just quickly given Schembri a missed call, others took more elaborate forms and deep digs.
One particular photo edit currently making the rounds shows a bloody iPhone as part of a fake official OPM announcement promising whoever finds Schembri’s phone a government job without them having to ever show up to work. Shade noted.
Another post even suggested setting up a GoFundMe page to help “poor innocent” Schembri get his phone again.