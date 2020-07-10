This Week’s Best Maltese Memes? Literally Anything Involving Adrian Delia

د . إAEDSRر . س

Breaking news, political analyses, WhatsApp threads… Adrian Delia’s name was everywhere for the last couple of days, and the situation wasn’t too different when it came to memes.

Facing everything from constantly waning poll results to losing a vote of confidence earlier this week, the PN leader became the butt of most jokes, with the Delia Saga™ becoming Malta’s newest favourite meme.

Here’s how Malta’s edgiest and funniest reacted to the shitstorm that went down at Dar Ċentrali this week.

Delia’s refusal to leave might’ve had everyone confused and maybe even shocked… but it didn’t take long for it to get hilarious.

Meme by Keith SJ

Meme by Keith SJ

Meme by Manuel S

Meme by Manuel S

Meme by Ashley Eric Peschel

Meme by Ashley Eric Peschel

But now that a new candidate for the Opposition Leader has been nominated, a new name (and piece of furniture?) has joined the fight.

Therese-san will not take anyone’s shit.

Meme by Sean Paul M

Meme by Sean Paul M

Meme by Georg Z

Meme by Georg Z

It didn’t take long for people to notice some similarities between Delia and another politician who was recently voted out but kinda refused to leave…

Needless to say, Delia isn’t on many people’s favourites list right now.

But maybe, just maybe, the Consitution will save us from this shitstorm….

Did you see any hilarious reactions and memes from this week’s Delia saga? Drop them in the comments below!

