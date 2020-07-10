This Week’s Best Maltese Memes? Literally Anything Involving Adrian Delia
Breaking news, political analyses, WhatsApp threads… Adrian Delia’s name was everywhere for the last couple of days, and the situation wasn’t too different when it came to memes.
Facing everything from constantly waning poll results to losing a vote of confidence earlier this week, the PN leader became the butt of most jokes, with the Delia Saga™ becoming Malta’s newest favourite meme.
Here’s how Malta’s edgiest and funniest reacted to the shitstorm that went down at Dar Ċentrali this week.
Delia’s refusal to leave might’ve had everyone confused and maybe even shocked… but it didn’t take long for it to get hilarious.
But now that a new candidate for the Opposition Leader has been nominated, a new name (and piece of furniture?) has joined the fight.
Therese-san will not take anyone’s shit.