‘The State Is Responsible For This Killing’: Jason Azzopardi Calls For Day Of National Mourning For Miriam Pace’s Funeral

54-year-old Miriam Pace, the mother of two whose tragic death in her Ħamrun home shocked the nation last Monday night, will be laid to rest tomorrow, and people are now calling for it to be made a day of national mourning.

In a post shared on Facebook earlier this morning, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi called for the whole nation to mourn Miriam tomorrow, Thursday 5th March.

Sharing an opinion piece by former ECHR judge Vincent Degaetano, Azzopardi echoed the view that it’s actually quite easy to pinpoint the onus of this fatal incident.

“Yes, the State is responsible for the tragedy that killed Mrs Pace,” Azzopardi said. “That’s why tomorrow, the day she is laid to rest, should be a day of National Mourning.”

Do you agree that tomorrow should be a day of national mourning?

