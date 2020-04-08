‘So It Begins. God Help Us’: Malta Stunned As Islands Record First COVID-19 Death

Shock and sadness was felt across the Maltese Islands today as Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, accompanied by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, announced the country’s first COVID-19 death; a 92-year-old Gozitan woman.

“This is a sad day and I offer my condolences to this woman’s family,” Fearne said. “Unfortunately, this won’t be the last death. We’ve seen what has happened in other countries and Malta is no different. We are doing out utmost to reduce the number of people infected.”

Stunned and heartbroken by the news, the nation seems to have been substantially rattled by the woman’s death, with everything from condolences and worried remarks on the incoming days to an even more impassioned call for people to stay indoors.

“What hurt and sadness, to die alone,” one comment read. “I can only imagine how much her family members wanted to be by her side as she drew her last breath.”

“My nanna is 91,” another comment followed. “I haven’t seen her for nearly two months. Rest in peace and condolences to the family.”

Other comments turned their sorrow to anger, directing the rage to the number of people who were still being caught breaking quarantine rules or meeting up in groups larger than three.

“This is what we can expect if we continue to not cooperate,” one comment read. “These are the people who are most at danger, and every single time we don’t follow the authorities’ instructions, we are risking more lives like hers!”

“If this hasn’t woken some people up, I don’t know what will,” another man angrily wrote. “Do not leave your house unless absolutely necessary. You are not the only one in this equation, we are all in this together.”

The heartbreaking news was seen as the perfect opportunity by many to appeal to the elderly and most vulnerable members of our population.

“I appeal to the elderly people to please, please stay at home,” one woman wrote. “It is very difficult it but it will end. If you obey the directives, you will be around to see your families, children and grandchildren. Do not become the second victim.”

“Deepest condolences to the relatives of the COVID-19 victim,” Opposition Leader Adrian Delia Tweeted out in response to the tragic news. “We reiterate our heartfelt appeal to all to take care of each other and follow the guidelines given by the health authorities.”

“All of us have a very important role to play in fighting the Coronavirus and to protect our most vulnerable,” sociologist and former PN MEP candidate Michael Briguglio said.

Former Gozo Minister and current Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo took to Facebook “with great sadness”

“From myself, my whole family, the government and the entire Gozitan population, I would like to offer my condolences to her whole family.”