Quick Question: Where In The World Was Malta Tourism Authority’s ‘Local Cafeteria’ Photo Taken?

Cafeterias? Restaurants? Bistros? Bars? Our island’s got thousands of those… but one eagled-eyed Facebook user noticed something strange about the eatery chosen to promote the Malta Tourism Authority’s latest sponsored ad on local businesses.

“Having fun in our country… with a poster which isn’t in our country,” Gżira Local Councillor Jeremy Cardona commented earlier today. The photo accompanying his post was a sponsored MTA Facebook ad promoting the latest reopening of countless estasblishments around the country, showing off the important COVID-19 safety protocal compliant sticker.

While the message should’ve been simple and harmless enough, the photo quickly gets a bit confusing when you look at it for longer than a couple of seconds.

Three women (who are somehow all wearing Manchester United football shirts) are enjoying a cuppa and some tasty treats. In the background is what looks like snow or a passing overground train track… both things that don’t really exist in Malta.

The final salt added to the virtual wound? MTA’s original caption: “We support local shops and cafeterias”.