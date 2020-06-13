Quick Question: Where In The World Was Malta Tourism Authority’s ‘Local Cafeteria’ Photo Taken?

د . إAEDSRر . س

Cafeterias? Restaurants? Bistros? Bars? Our island’s got thousands of those… but one eagled-eyed Facebook user noticed something strange about the eatery chosen to promote the Malta Tourism Authority’s latest sponsored ad on local businesses.

“Having fun in our country… with a poster which isn’t in our country,” Gżira Local Councillor Jeremy Cardona commented earlier today. The photo accompanying his post was a sponsored MTA Facebook ad promoting the latest reopening of countless estasblishments around the country, showing off the important COVID-19 safety protocal compliant sticker.

While the message should’ve been simple and harmless enough, the photo quickly gets a bit confusing when you look at it for longer than a couple of seconds.

Three women (who are somehow all wearing Manchester United football shirts) are enjoying a cuppa and some tasty treats. In the background is what looks like snow or a passing overground train track… both things that don’t really exist in Malta.

The final salt added to the virtual wound? MTA’s original caption: “We support local shops and cafeterias”.

“It’s true that in Malta we have a lot of places where you can have a coffee and we have a lot of tables and chairs, but at no point does the metro pass,” Cardona went on, before cheekily adding “the t-shirts aren’t Maltese, but I like them.”

To be fair, the next MTA ad, uploaded less than 24 hours later, shows off the more iconic – and definitely more Maltese – Birgu Waterfront.

Still though; nothing says “we support Maltese businesses” quite like a stock photo featuring Manchester United, trains and maybe even some snow.

