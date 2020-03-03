‘Proset Ministru’: After Miriam Pace’s Death, People Keep Sarcastically Sharing Ian Borg’s 2019 Post On Construction Reform

Following the tragic death of Miriam Pace after the fourth residential collapse to hit Malta in a year, people have taken to Facebook to look back on a 2019 post by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg that definitely hasn’t aged well. Last year, following three shocking stories of houses that all collapsed adjacent to ongoing construction sites, a Building and Construction Reform was introduced. Following the announcement, Borg had posted about “new rules” which had been “enacted to ensure the peace of mind of residents living close to construction sites”. Judging by yesterday’s tragic turn of events, it was only a matter of time until people found the 2019 post and reshared it. Turns out all it took was mere hours.

The post now already has nearly 100 shares, with most of them only making it to Facebook in the last 12 hours. Apart from the shares, dozens of comments have poured in, sarcastically congratulating the minister and using his own “Getting Things Done” slogan against him. “You are to be held accountable because quite frankly your proposed reform has seemingly fallen on deaf ears,” one comment reads. “Now, the death of a person is involved, if you have an iota of decency resign, you’ve done enough.” “A person dead; you managed to get it done, prosit,” another chimed in. “Shoulder political responsibility, today,” more people said, as others voiced their concern on their own experience of living beside construction sites.

This morning, Ian Borg took to Facebook… calling out people “trying to profit from a tragedy for personal gain” “A tragedy like yesterday’s, the loss of life, is the most difficult moment we could face,” Borg said on Facebook. “The priority right now is the family of the mother we lost yesterday,” he continued, going on criticise all of those people who were “thumping their chests to maybe win a vote and justify the actions.” As expected however, this post soon attracted its own dose of criticism, with people telling the minister that blood is very much on his hands as well. “Now you can have your pool while we die under the corruption you created,” one comment scathingly finished.

What do you make of this situation?

