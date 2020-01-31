‘Padlock Your Pussy’ And ‘Give Your Rapist A Condom’: Activist Shares Shocking Comments Threatening Maltese Pro-Choice Activists
Women who fear getting raped should take the pill or give their attacker a condom, some very shocking comments posted on Maltese forums have insinuated.
Qattiela, xjaten, kannibali and “fucking sluts”. These were only some of the offensive words and flat-out threats aimed squarely at women who, in one way or another, expressed their agreement with giving women the right to choose to have an abortion. And those weren’t even the worst of the lot.
Taking to Facebook earlier this week, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic – the husband of one of the most vocal women’s rights and pro-choice activists on the island – shared a slew of horrific comments which he found online.
“These are the comments I picked up from just three posts in one of the ‘pro-life’ groups (and a couple from elsewhere that I thought merited inclusion,” Dimitrijevic said on Tuesday. “All of them are public.”
The comments – over 100 of them – are chock-full of offensive words and threats, from people calling the women sluts to one comment suggesting they should “shoot these bitches in the head one by one facing each other”.
“If you’re afraid you be raped, then take the pill or before he rapes you offer him a condom,” one comment read.
“You are a disgrace to humankind and deserve to be spoken (sic) this way,” another comment read. “Do you even know what abortion is, or do you just show up with a piece of cardboard like a bunch of idiots?”
The collection of comments, aptly entitled How Dehumanizing Works, isn’t even the only one of its kind to show up online this week.
“Last June, a small group of young women organised a silent protest in Valletta, holding a banner with a simple statement: ‘Malta is a country where women are treated as incubators’,” Dimitrijevic explained. “The protest caused quite a stir, and before you know it, there were death threats directed at them. These were duly reported to the police now seven months ago and …as expected, nothing happened.”
Some comments made specific reference to the silent protest, attacking the women who showed up in Valletta with the banner.
“Women and girls who think they are considered as incubators are nothing better than whores, and of the worst kind if I may say,” one woman commented, with another comment replying, “they like being sluts”.
In a separate post which he shared on Facebook on Thursday morning, Dimitrijevic pointed out that individual activists were now being targeted personally.
“This is how it works: find a photo of a civil right activist, academic and women’s rights campaigner; imply that her activism is equivalent to killing children and let the hate and demonisation commence,” he lamented. “‘Pro-life’ groups are hate groups. Free speech? No. Hate speech.”
In this latest group of screenshots, comments targeting Dr Andrea Dibben saw the activist being called everything from “Dr Death” to “Satan’s bag of rubbish”, with one person saying she is “the Devil in disguise ready to murder our new generation”.