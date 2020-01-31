‘Padlock Your Pussy’ And ‘Give Your Rapist A Condom’: Activist Shares Shocking Comments Threatening Maltese Pro-Choice Activists

Women who fear getting raped should take the pill or give their attacker a condom, some very shocking comments posted on Maltese forums have insinuated.

Qattiela, xjaten, kannibali and “fucking sluts”. These were only some of the offensive words and flat-out threats aimed squarely at women who, in one way or another, expressed their agreement with giving women the right to choose to have an abortion. And those weren’t even the worst of the lot.

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, Aleksandar Dimitrijevic – the husband of one of the most vocal women’s rights and pro-choice activists on the island – shared a slew of horrific comments which he found online.

“These are the comments I picked up from just three posts in one of the ‘pro-life’ groups (and a couple from elsewhere that I thought merited inclusion,” Dimitrijevic said on Tuesday. “All of them are public.”

The comments – over 100 of them – are chock-full of offensive words and threats, from people calling the women sluts to one comment suggesting they should “shoot these bitches in the head one by one facing each other”.

“If you’re afraid you be raped, then take the pill or before he rapes you offer him a condom,” one comment read.

“You are a disgrace to humankind and deserve to be spoken (sic) this way,” another comment read. “Do you even know what abortion is, or do you just show up with a piece of cardboard like a bunch of idiots?”