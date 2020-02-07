Pablo Delia And Pest Control At Dar Ċentrali: How Malta Reacted To PN’s Turbulent Thursday

Political shitshows are always a weird thing to see unfold. As newer and newer updates pile in, you’ll start noticing people grapple with their feelings and reactions on Facebook… but when it came to yesterday’s dark day for Malta’s Nationalist Party, satire definitely didn’t think twice or hold back. In what is steadily becoming an increasingly turbulent time for the PN as the party struggles to come to terms with its leader’s ever-diminishing trust rating, yesterday saw everything from publicly dissident MPs and anguished cries of betrayal to a couple of high-profile resignations, not to mention calls for presidential intervention and complete leadership change. And as it was all happening, the internet responded in kind with a bout of memes, edits and satirical headlines fit for the 2020s. Being a leader who seemed to be slowly losing his own followers, Delia was quick to become the butt of the joke… especially when it came to throwing him in the midst of that old classic Pablo-Escobar-looking-bored-and-lonely-AF meme.

For other cartoonists, it was time to look back on a year of satire… and how things hadn’t really changed that much…

Delia just couldn’t catch a break, with posts attacking his unwillingness to step down

Of course, days like yesterday are the stuff of dreams for super serious news portals like Bis-Serjeta’… and Karl Stennienibarra definitely didn’t disappoint. From hot takes on Delia himself to Kristy Debono and the PN in general, Bis-Serjeta’ did not hold back, posting regular updates and some choice Photoshop edits to really drive the point home.

Soon enough, though, some of the satirists came to a bittersweet revelation… “First they took Muscat,” artist Steve Bonello said. “Now they’re taking Delia? Someone up there must hate cartoonists.”

It’s been a tough week for PN Leader Adrian Delia, with trust ratings nationwide spelling doom for the Leader of the Opposition. Last weekend, Delia recorded the lowest trust rating ever, with a MaltaToday survey putting him at a measly 13.5% across all genders, localities and ages. In a Lovin Malta poll published yesterday, over 70% of nearly 6,000 voters said Delia should resign as PN leader.