Malta Union Of Teachers Warns Of ‘Control Freaks’ Reportedly ‘Locking Educators In Schools’

“Educators will not be locked in schools, and control freaks will find the union against them,” the Malta Union of Teachers has warned amidst worrying reports on what is still the second day since some of Malta’s schools reopened.

“The MUT is receiving reports from a number of educators whereby they are being informed that once they enter school, they cannot leave the premises, even during breaks,” the union said in Facebook post earlier this evening. “The excuse being provided is ‘contact tracing’.”

“The MUT has always resisted the mentality of some school administrators who disrespect conditions of work of educators and use situations like a pandemic to impose their own control-freak mentality.”

“The MUT expects the directions issued to be withdrawn with immediate effect and before directing members,” the statement finished.