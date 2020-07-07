Malta Reacts To Controversial University Decision To Postpone Graduation Ceremonies Till Next Year

The decision by the University of Malta to postpone this year’s graduation ceremonies in light of uncertain public health guidelines did not go down well with students and student organisations who have expressed their disappointment and anger in a flurry of online statuses and posts.

Most notably, the island’s two major student organisations, SDM and Pulse, both spoken up against the decision and the lack of sensitivity the university showed towards its students.

“SDM disagrees with this decision which unfairly prejudices against students following years of study, commitment and sacrifice, robbing them their moment of pride and joy,” the organisation said.

“Pulse strongly agrees that postponing the graduation ceremonies is the easy way out and instead the University of Malta should have looked at options such as holding the ceremonies earlier or even holding these ceremonies outdoors.”

KSU also weighed in on the decision – stating that it is already in contact with the university to reach an agreeable solution.

Those who spoke up against the decision included vocal lawyer Bernard Grech who roped in the Prime Minister to apply pressure to have the decision reversed.

“Dear Prime Minister Robert Abela, you have an obligation to put pressure so that, our youth, the minds of today and tomorrow, get back the graduation they’ve worked so hard for,” he said.

And of course, those most affected by the postponement of graduation didn’t hold back on what they thought of the decision.