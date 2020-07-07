Konrad Mizzi Insists No Wrongdoing In Damned VGH Deal: ‘Malta’s Entire Cabinet Approved It’

Disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi has continued to maintain no wrongdoing in his role in orchestrating the controversial Vitals Global Healthcare deal in the aftermath of the National Audit Office’s damning report into the sale. He instead passed the buck off to the Economy Ministry and its then Minister Chris Cardona.

“The entire cabinet approved the deal at every stage and every contract signed,”Mizzi said.

Earlier today, the NAO flagged collusion between the government and VGH investors in the deal, saying the entire process was dubious and the bidding process grossly inadequate.

The NAO uncovered evidence that the deal was struck well before requests for proposals were sent out, namely an memorandum of understanding signed months before an agreement was reached. This confirmed Daphne Caruana Galizia’s initial reports over the deal.

However, Mizzi maintains he had nothing to do with the signing of the MoU, insisting he had no access to the document. He said the government must publish the MoU.

He said it was the Economy Ministry, then headed by Chris Cardona, and Malta enterprise who handled the MoU.