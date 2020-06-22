Keith Schembri’s Facebook Comeback Was Met With A Meme Tsunami, Because Of Course
“At last the time has come where tomorrow I will speak and reveal the truth,” Schembri said in a cryptic Facebook post yesterday that marked the disgraced former OPM Chief Of Staff’s first social media post of 2020. So how did people react? Precisely the way you’re thinking.
Ahead of this morning’s appearance in court in relation to the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Schembri hinted at the truth finally coming out… but while we’ll have to wait and see what that means as the day unfolds, some netizens and memers took it upon themselves to spill some satirical beans.
And while most of these showed up on the one and only Pastizziposting, it didn’t take long for them to be shared everywhere, from Sunday dinners to WhatsApp threads.
Quick Word of Warning: Strong language ahead.