Keith Schembri’s Facebook Comeback Was Met With A Meme Tsunami, Because Of Course

“At last the time has come where tomorrow I will speak and reveal the truth,” Schembri said in a cryptic Facebook post yesterday that marked the disgraced former OPM Chief Of Staff’s first social media post of 2020. So how did people react? Precisely the way you’re thinking.

Ahead of this morning’s appearance in court in relation to the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Schembri hinted at the truth finally coming out… but while we’ll have to wait and see what that means as the day unfolds, some netizens and memers took it upon themselves to spill some satirical beans.

And while most of these showed up on the one and only Pastizziposting, it didn’t take long for them to be shared everywhere, from Sunday dinners to WhatsApp threads.

Quick Word of Warning: Strong language ahead.

1. The notorious lost phone quickly made an appearance

Meme by A. Grech

2. But what if Keith had returned to social media just to share his favourite summer anthem?

Meme by B. B. Penza

3. He has a lot to get off his chest, and it goes all the way back

Meme by L. Formosa

4. There’s only so long he could continue keeping his cool…

Meme by A. Grech

5. Some controversies are more intense than others

Meme by J. Salerno

6. Sorry, zoomers

Meme by K. Cassar

7. Eeesh. Memes never really hold back, do they?

Meme by E. De Giovanni

8. Come on guys; we all know who’s really to blame here

Meme by T. Alden

9. How do you silence haters in Malta? Well, there’s only one status that rules above them all. Always.

'Anglu Farrugia Could Have Done Something Useful With His Life': Matthew Caruana Galizia Reacts To Hall Naming Rejection

