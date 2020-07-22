‘It’s Over’: Triggering Photo Taken In Gozo Legit Has People Thinking It’s An Amateur Edit

How bad have photos of construction sites around Malta and Gozo gotten? Well, so bad that people aren’t actually believing some of them and thinking they’re just cheap Photoshop edits.

A photo taken in Gozo has gone viral overnight, and it’s pretty easy to see why. In the landscape snap by Alessio Sultana, the once-majestic Xewkija church, which has towered over the surrounding countryside for decades, can be seen getting slowly covered by an increasingly sprawling construction site… with a tower crane thrown in there for extra salt in the wound.

“This is beyond horrendous, it’s sacrilegious,” one comment said, with another said they had seen the beginning of the construction back in January and remembers being very confused at it all.

“Cannot understand what kind of person one needs to be to even think of ruining such a landscape, let alone actually do it,” another joined.

“It’s pointless to even pretend to care nowadys,” another desperate comment read. “It’s over.”