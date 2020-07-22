‘It’s Over’: Triggering Photo Taken In Gozo Legit Has People Thinking It’s An Amateur Edit
How bad have photos of construction sites around Malta and Gozo gotten? Well, so bad that people aren’t actually believing some of them and thinking they’re just cheap Photoshop edits.
A photo taken in Gozo has gone viral overnight, and it’s pretty easy to see why. In the landscape snap by Alessio Sultana, the once-majestic Xewkija church, which has towered over the surrounding countryside for decades, can be seen getting slowly covered by an increasingly sprawling construction site… with a tower crane thrown in there for extra salt in the wound.
“This is beyond horrendous, it’s sacrilegious,” one comment said, with another said they had seen the beginning of the construction back in January and remembers being very confused at it all.
“Cannot understand what kind of person one needs to be to even think of ruining such a landscape, let alone actually do it,” another joined.
“It’s pointless to even pretend to care nowadys,” another desperate comment read. “It’s over.”
And while this definitely isn’t the first photo of a new development in Malta getting absolutely shat on, this particular one seems to have drawn particular ire because of just how unbelievable it looks.
“Honestly thought this was a bad Photoshop job,” one person said. “Quite frankly unbelievable. They’re going to ruin Gozo.”
“Had to see it a couple of days ago to believe it,” another confirmed. “Can’t believe they allowed something so horrendous to happen.”
And while the jarring juxtaposition was probably only made worse with this particular perspective, it’s tough to imagine an angle which doesn’t make it look offensive.
Judging by the development’s location and size, it looks like this is set to be part of an SME industrial park over 12 tumoli of public land, which will see some 76 garages and warehouses being erected.
The particular project had made headlines back in 2018, first for its lack of tenders issued and then for a quick transfer of ownership to a private company owned by two Gozitan developers – Joseph Portelli Projects and Agius Properties Ltd.