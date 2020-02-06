‘I Feel Used’: Nationalist MP Claims Delia Deceived Party With ‘Fraudulent’ 5-Hour Discussion On Resignation

“Gobsmacked, upset, deceived and honestly, flabbergasted.” That’s how Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi felt after he heard PN Leader Adrian Delia say he will lead the party into the next general election, minutes after he told MPs he would consider their calls for his resignation. “We had a very good, intense, serene, incisive, no holds barred Parliamentary Group meeting, which lasted almost 5 hours,” Azzopardi said earlier this morning. “Practically all MPs took part with genuine respect shown towards each other. The Leader of the Party in his concluding remarks made it clear he was going to reflect on what was said to him and come back to us, keeping in mind the greater good of the Party and the country. ” However, in comments made yesterday evening right after the meeting, Delia seemed to sing a different tune. When asked whether he would be leading the Nationalist Party into the next general election, Dr. Delia did not hestitate one bit, answering with a very direct Yes.

Screenshot from a MaltaToday interview just outside Dar Ċentrali last night

“I, and I’m sure all of us present were, was led to believe by Dr Delia’s seemingly sincere conclusion that he would take some days to reflect and come back with his decision,” Azzopardi continued. “I’m gobsmacked reading that a mere 5 minutes after the conclusion of the Meeting, the time to go downstairs to the waiting media, he categorically told the media that he had decided going to lead the PN to the next general elections.” “This is not on. I feel used and my good faith abused.” Azzopardi went on to say he felt the lengthy Parliamentary Group was “a complete waste of time”, going on to make the assumption that Delia “had already decided and merely used the meeting as a ruse to give a verneer of credence to his pre planned decion.” “He should have been man enough to tell us that he had already decided, and that no matter what the absolute majority of the MPs told him bluntly today, he was going to simply ride roughshod over our positions and what the absolute majority of the electorate feels about him,” Azzopardi finished.

Lovin Malta will be publishing an interview with Adrian Delia later today Asked if he could be the biggest problem within the Nationalist Party, Delia admitted: “It could be, certainly, it could be.” However, he added: “That is not something that I need to decide myself, but I certainly need to be very close to who brought me here.” He was making reference to the PN members who elected him in the first place and reconfirmed him in a subsequent vote. The full interview will be published later today.

Lovin Malta's interview with Adrian Delia, out tomorrow. "Could you be the problem?""I ask myself that every day with or without a survey."Lovin Malta sits with Opposition Leader Adrian Delia.Full interview out tomorrow. Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, February 5, 2020