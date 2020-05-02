‘Get Off Your Asses And Stop Moaning’, Slovakian Woman Living In Malta Tells People Unhappy With New Mask Regulations

“You do know you’ve opened yourself up to a whole barrage of ‘Go back to your country’ comments, right?” one Facebook user asked a Slovakian woman who had just posted a rant aimed squarely at some Maltese people’s reaction to the latest changes in our COVID-19 regulations. It looks like the woman was ready to take the heat though, because she definitely didn’t mince her words. “Why oh why are so many people in this country so difficult??” the woman started late on Friday night following that day’s announcement that non-essential businesses around Malta would be opening but also requiring customers to use masks. Her target audience? Popular Facebook forum The Salott‘s 58,000 odd members. “There is no real lockdown here in Malta, many people still do their walks, swims, rides. We can do MORE than in many countries.” The woman went on to explain that, “instead of being happy” that this latest update in regulations would seek to protect the added influx of people in ours streets and shops, many are instead “being upset because of the masks, calling for boycotting shops which don’t provide the masks, calling for lockdowns, or digging into ‘Ħal Far people’ (nice euphemism indeed) who get their masks for free from the government.” “They hint the masks are expensive,” she continued. “They blame the government forbeing a part of some ‘mask-selling conspiracy’. Geez.”

The Slovakian woman's post was accompanied by screenshots from international media showing homemade masks back in her home country

“In my country, the masks have been compulsory for over a month, NOT ONLY in shops but everywhere outdoors,” the woman continued. “Albeit being a “poorer” country, compared to Malta (by GDP), and masks got also much more expensive and unavailable there, people weren’t moaning and grumbling all the time. Nobody has ever asked the government to provide them masks.” “After a little time, people were sewing their own, selling them and in many places, they were even giving them for free to people who REALLY cannot afford or don’t know how to make them – hanging them on public polls or house fences (see the pictures),” she went on. “Why do some Maltese expect everything to be given to them on a golden tray?” “Don’t you, guys, feel ashamed that you expect your country to take care of you as if you were a little child or a social case?” she continued. “Don’t you feel ashamed to ask for a free mask when you own the newest model of iPhone? Get off your asses and if you want to go to a shop, buy or sew yourself (or ask someone to sew for you) your own mask, for Pete’s sake, it’s not going to bankrupt you.” “And no, you don’t need the expensive N95,” the woman reiterated. “Home-made ones are enough if you keep social distancing. In Slovakia we keep that rule and we have the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million in the whole EU. Even our beautiful president and the whole government are wearing home-made masks. So, no excuses.” “Dear all “normal” Maltese, this rant was not about you.” “But you know that,” the woman finished. “THANK GOD you still prevail. Keep safe.”

As expected, the post quickly gained a lot of traction, with over 1,000 reactions pouring in within hours. And while people did warn her of a slew of hate coming her way, it seems like the majority of people actually agreed with her. “You are so right,” one Maltese woman said. “Our people are spoilt rotten. They have enough to go and buy things from shops that are opening and not enough for a fucking mask and for their own good.” “I’ve been to your country and it was a nice experience,” another joined in. “We Maltese have a saying where you wait for the fig to fall into your mouth. I’ve been using masks ever since the pandemic began because of my work. So what? Wear it or stay home, two options.” “The best and smartest post I’ve ever seen so far,” another finished. “You are quite right; many Maltese people moan about everything. They only see the half empty of the glass not the half full.” Do you agree with the woman’s rant?

