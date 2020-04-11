FKNK’s Appeal To Malta’s Hunters: Please Don’t Fire Three ‘COVID-19 Solidarity Shots’ In The Air This Sunday Morning

Picture this: it’s 8am on Easter Sunday morning. Suddenly, all over Malta’s countryside, thousands of hunters fire three quick shots in the air. Well, this could very well end up happening tomorrow… but the national hunting federation doesn’t think it’s the best thing to do right now.

The idea behind the act is noble enough; in the last couple of days, a hunter on Facebook has been trying to kick off a nationwide initiative for the islands’ hunters to recognise the fact that Malta’s currently fighting a global pandemic.

In the words of Malta’s hunting federation FKNK, the initiative would see hunters “firing three shots in the air to show their solidarity with all those people who are unfortunately fighting COVID-19″… but the federation is worried the act could easily be misinterpreted and backfire.