FKNK’s Appeal To Malta’s Hunters: Please Don’t Fire Three ‘COVID-19 Solidarity Shots’ In The Air This Sunday Morning
Picture this: it’s 8am on Easter Sunday morning. Suddenly, all over Malta’s countryside, thousands of hunters fire three quick shots in the air. Well, this could very well end up happening tomorrow… but the national hunting federation doesn’t think it’s the best thing to do right now.
The idea behind the act is noble enough; in the last couple of days, a hunter on Facebook has been trying to kick off a nationwide initiative for the islands’ hunters to recognise the fact that Malta’s currently fighting a global pandemic.
In the words of Malta’s hunting federation FKNK, the initiative would see hunters “firing three shots in the air to show their solidarity with all those people who are unfortunately fighting COVID-19″… but the federation is worried the act could easily be misinterpreted and backfire.
“While the FKNK appreciates and admires this act, it thinks this can be used to further the negative criticism against hunters,” a statement issued yesterday evening by FKNK Sec Gen Daniel Xriha said.
“Noise pollution, three cartridges for every hunter will be discarded in the natural environment, etc.”
“Because of this, while the FKNK encourages every sort of voluntary help that any hunter can offer to the community because of this pandemic, it would like to remind hunters that they should never leave cartridges that they would’ve fired to deteriorate and cause irreparable damage to the natural environment,” Xriha finished.
“Always pick up all the cartridges you can shoot and dispose of them in an adequate way when you return from the hunt.”
FKNK’s statement has gathered a slew of mixed reactions, from people applauding their stance to others saying hunters should proceed with the “nice act”.
“This should be a part of the hunters’ calendar in the same way we do the salute during the St. Julian’s feast,” one hunter said. “Whoever wants to criticise can do so; if we don’t breathe they’d criticise us anyway!”