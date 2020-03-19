‘Do You Expect Managers To Pay Employees And Increase Company Losses, Or Fire Them?’ Leading Valletta Developer Asks Following €1.8 Billion Stimulus Package

A prominent Valletta developer and entrepreneur has called for a change to Malta’s fiscal policy of favouring “indebtedness” onto companies, leaving them with only a few month’s cash reserves, as the government attempts to curb the fallout from a slowed-down economy.

Andrei Imbroll, the chairman of The VBL Group, has called for a more “balanced” approach to Malta’s economic vision after “12 years of living in a negative interest rate environment”.

“The measures put in place by the government of Malta yesterday are mostly directed at solving problems created by over a decade of a fiscal policy encouraging indebtedness – and the ones who gain most are the ones who are most in debt,” Imbroll said in reaction to a €1.81 billion financial package announced last night.

He spoke out about businesses, like The VBL Group, who have no bank debt and built their company out of their own equity, and the lack of incentives for companies to keep their staff in last night’s package.

“Now, in this situation, is it realistic for the managers to go to their shareholders at a time of crisis and ask them for money to pay employees and increase losses or is it more likely that employees are fired?”

His comments come after similar comments on incentives and emergency funding for staff payroll by the Chamber of SMEs, Chamber of Commerce, MHRA and the MEA.