Classically-Trained Singer Has Some Advice For X Factor Malta Contestant Karl Schembri

A classically-trained soprano has reacted to singer Karl Schembri hitting some super high notes on X Factor Malta last night, warning the singer the way he’s using his voice sounds “unhealthy” at times. Karl has been getting all kinds of praise from both the panel of judges and the audiences at home.

After blowing the judges away with his audition, Karl earned himself four yeses and has since flown through every stage of the competition. But last night’s performance has since come under scrutiny from a number of people.

Speaking to Lovin Malta about her comments during the show’s airing last night, local soprano superstar Francesca Aquilina explained Karl’s voice is a countertenor – “a really unnatural voice type” – that needs the most precise training and guidance. “Learning how to raise a very high soft palette and a lower larynx position as well as fixing the position of his tongue will really help with creating a more beautiful sound.” “The likelihood is that he is damaging his voice but unless he is seen by a doctor and heard properly you can’t say for sure,” Francesca continues, detailing that real problem here is that without proper medical advice no one can assume that Karl’s voice is being damaged.

Francesca also explained that his vocal cords wouldn’t rip but that he could face severe vocal strain and/or vocal nodules. Again, Francesca does reiterate that “this could never be diagnosed unless seen by a medical professional” but with her experience in operatics she knows that just holding the position of a high sound is really difficult, “so if breath control and other basics aren’t really sorted from the start, then the vocal cords fall under a lot of strain”. Karl was asked to hit any high note in his register last night during Ray Merceica’s deliberation at the Judges’ Houses round of the talent search competition.