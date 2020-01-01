Camel Crossing Ahead! Malta Gets New Road Signs For The Festive Season… But Not Everyone’s Sold

If you’re driving around in Malta this festive season, you might want to be extra vigilant; apparently everything from reindeer to camels could be crossing the street. At least, that’s what the latest signs would have you believe.

In a gesture just in time for the holidays, Infrastructure Malta put up a number of festive signs all over the islands, from Santa on his sleigh to more direct season’s greetings in both Maltese and English.

And while yesterday’s official Facebook post celebrating all of this definitely gained a lot of traction, not everyone seems to have taken to the gimmick with the same amount of affection.