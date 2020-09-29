Bernard Grech Appeals To The US To Respect Malta’s Sovereignty: ‘It Should Never Be Compromised’

Supporting the PN’s position – along with that of current leader Adrian Delia and MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici – Bernard Grech has appealed to the United States to “appreciate and respect” Malta’s sovereignty.

Grech’s statement comes following reports of alleged talks over a military agreement, officially called a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which would grant the US jurisdictional powers in the country. Such an agreement establishes the rights and privileges of foreign personnel present in a host country in support of the larger security arrangement.

In a statement issued a couple of hours before the first (and last) PN leadership debate, Grech stressed that “Malta’s sovereignty should never be compromised”, going on to slam the government for “negotiating matters like these without any consultation with the Opposition.”

“It’s unacceptable in a democratic society for Cabinet to just lower its head to an agreement on such a matter without assuring a national consensus.”

“Our country’s constitution, agreed upon through a parliamentary consensus, does not allow our sovereignty to be negotiated in the way Prime Minister Robert Abela has shown so far.”

While supporting any type of friendly relationship and reciprocal commitment between Malta and the western superpower, “especially in the fight against international crime”, Grech finished by appealing to the US government to “appreciate and respect the constitutional basis and sovereignty of our country on matters which an agreement like SOFA could compromise.”

