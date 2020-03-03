‘Bennejjavirus’: An Angry Malta Comes To Terms With Yesterday’s Horrific Ħamrun Tragedy

Silence rarely follows a tragedy in Malta. But with yesterday’s fatal end to a building collapse in Ħamrun marking the fourth time such a case has happened in the last year alone, many people are clearly unwilling to accept this without voicing their rage online.

“It’s ironic,” one Facebook post noted. “All that panic buying: all that chaos, all that stocking up on face masks, alcohol hand rub, toilet paper, pasta, long-life milk… due to coronavirus; yet it wasn’t coronavirus that has claimed it’s first victim. It was developers that killed a woman in cold blood.”

“Whatever next for poor little Malta?” illustrator Momus lamented, with another post by Henry Abela going viral for showing the shocking difference between the site’s previous greenery being turned into yellow, white and tragic.

“Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg,” a sarcastic meme poignantly put it. “Kill people in their homes instead.”