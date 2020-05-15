Balzan Mayor Left Fuming After Resident Spray Paints Notice For People Not To Step On Pavement

“This morning, we had numerous complaints come in from residents because they thought this shameful paintwork and vandal act was the work of the Council,” Balzan mayor Ian Spiteri took to Facebook earlier this week to say. In a photo he shared, the pavement in front of a house’s door bore the red, spray painted words: “DO NOT STEP HERE PLEASE. THANK YOU.”

“I’d like to clarify that this was the act of a particular resident who took the law in his own hands and I was therefore left with no choice but to inform the police,” Spiteri continued. “Because of this, myself and the Vice Mayor received some strong words from that same resident.”

“The Council will not tolerate similar behaviour from anyone.”

“We’re doing everyting we can to make the town nicer and keep it clean, but at least help us from your end,” Spiteri finished, before sarcastically thanking the resident in question for showing “this sort of respect” towards the Council and his fellow Balzan residents.

Just 24 hours before this post, the Balzan Local Council had shared photos of smaller spray painted notices that had appeared in front of shops all over the town… which had probably prompted residents thinking this latest, slightly more passive aggressive red message was also their doing.